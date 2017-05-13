LGBT Partners Get The Attention They Deserve On #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay

The American Military Partner Association has a presence on Facebook that deserves to be liked and followed. This week, they took to posting pictures of US Military members and their spouses in honor of #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay!

AMPA traces it roots to the "Campaign for Military Partners" — an unprecedented effort launched in 2009 to connect and advocate for the same-sex partners of service members living under the threat of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" (DADT). Then sponsored by Servicemembers United, an organization working for the repeal of DADT, it was the first-of-its-kind movement to bring support to these hidden partners and their families who were also forced to live in the shadows under DADT. After the successful repeal of DADT, AMPA organized as an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization at the end of 2012. Founded in the city of Washington, DC, by Stephen Peters, a Marine veteran and spouse of an active duty Marine, AMPA continued to revolutionize and shape the movement working to bring full equality to these modern military families. Along with a dedicated team of volunteers, Stephen was joined by founding board members Ashley Broadway, spouse of an active duty soldier, and Jim Cassidy, spouse of an active duty sailor.

Tyler Smith and James Hutcheson were honored yesterday with their photo being shared on the site.

And we loved seeing the comments that followed.

Leading up to the #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay, this was posted on May 6th.

Thanks for serving and thanks for supporting your spouses!