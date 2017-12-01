LGBT, People Of Color Not Mentioned In Trump's World AIDS Day Proclamation
Donald Trump's World Aids Day proclamation disappointingly fails to mention the LGBT community and people of color.
The statement reads:
"Today, on World Aids Day, we honor those who have lost their lives to AIDS, we celebrate the remarkable progress we have made in combating this disease, and we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat."
The omission of LGBT people and people of color is disappointing, not only because it breaks a precedent set by previous administrations, but also because it fails to acknowledge groups which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, are more affected by the disease.
By contrast, Obama's proclamation from last year reads:
“Although we have come far in recent decades, our work is not yet done and the urgency to intervene in this epidemic is critical. Gay and bisexual men, transgender people, youth, black and Latino Americans, people living in the Southern United States, and people who inject drugs are at a disproportionate risk."
In response to Trump's proclamation, the Human Rights Campaign told the Daily Beast:
“The White House’s failure to mention the LGBTQ community in its World AIDS Day Proclamation reflects their ongoing efforts to avoid addressing the needs of LGBTQ people."
Meanwhile, Lambda Legal told BuzzFeed:
"Not only did the White House statement on World AIDS Day fail to mention the population in which two-thirds of HIV cases in the US occur — gay and bisexual men — it also failed to point out the disproportionate impact in communities of color, for gay and bisexual men of color, particularly young men of color, or for transgender women."
