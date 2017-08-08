LGBT Rights Group Vows To Sue Trump Over 'Shameful' Trans Military Ban

We were shocked and appalled to learn that Donald Trump tweeted his intention to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.

In response, an LGBT rights group has already promised to sue the president.

Said Lambda Legal staff attorney, Sasha Buchert:

"Lambda Legal has a long history of fighting for LGBT service members and, teaming up with (LGBT Military Group) OutServe-SLDN, we’re more than ready to fight like hell again. "See you in court, President Trump."

White House guidance on the ban is said to now be in the hands of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

“A Guidance Policy for Open Transgender Service Phase Out," is said to encourage the firing of trans officers up for promotion, call for the early retirement of others, and squeeze out personnel with expiring contracts.

We've yet to hear about how the administration plans to deal with transgender service members who are actively fighting in combat.

Said Lambda Legal’s Jon Davidson:

“There is absolutely no reason except for bigotry to not allow these people to continue to serve…This is really un-American. And it’s shameful. A president who has never served in the military is disregarding the considered judgment of the top military leadership.”

H/T: Towleroad