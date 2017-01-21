LGBT Stars Thank President Obama On 'Ellen' Instinct Staff | January 21, 2017 Ellen DeGeneres compiled a message from celebs including Neil Patrick Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and many more offering a personal message of thanks to President Obama for everything he accomplished in the name of equality. Check it out! Thank you, President Obama! Add new comment (If you're a human, don't change the following field) Enter your name Your first name. Please enable Javascript to use this form. (If you're a human, don't change the following field) Enter your name Your first name. Please enable Javascript to use this form. Comment * More information about text formats Text format Visitor htmlPlain text Visitor htmlAllowed HTML tags: <p> <br> <strong> <em> <u> <strike> <sup> <sub> <ol> <li> <ul> <blockquote>Empty paragraph killer - multiple returns will not break the site's style.Lines and paragraphs break automatically.Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. Your name E-mail The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly. Notify me when new comments are posted All comments Replies to my comment Home page
