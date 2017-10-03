LGBT Talent Firms to Merge and Create Powerhouse Firm

Two LGBT talent agencies are merging, and will create a LGBT powerhouse firm.

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) and Executive PR and Talent (EPRT) are combining forces. Each lists it's own hefty roster that includes Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska 5000, Sharon Needles, Boy George, Culture Club, Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Lance Bass, and Laverne Cox.

The two firms are the largest in the country that represnet LGBT individuals.

PEG founder, David Charpentier said, "Our merger will create the most diverse talent management, branding, recording and touring roster in LGBT entertainment."

As of now the companies will operate under their own names but share resources.

This is great news for LGBT individuals in the industry and those looking to carve a place of their own. I know I can't personally wait to see what new talent they bring on in the coming years.

H/T: Hollywood Reporter