LGBTQ Characters & Actors Take Center Stage In TV Series

American Horror Story Is A Cult You Should Be Following!

If you’re an avid fan of the Horror genre like I am, you’ve probably seen an episode or two of American Horror Story. If you haven’t: Each season brings different versions of fears, phobias, and ghouls onto your television and mobile devices. Who are the brains behind their operation? Co-Creators Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, who have brought us riveting series such as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and the gone-to-soon, Scream Queens. I’ve given up on the most recent seasons of American Horror Story because of a cluster of storylines that don’t make sense and characters acting irrationally for what seems like fan favoritism. However, I’m not here to nitpick at the creators and writers for their eye-rolling plots. I’m here to support their main characters…who are nearly all members of the LGBTQ community.

The most recent example being the airing season of American Horror Story: Cult. The focus is on a lesbian couple and their young son as well as what appears to be a sexually fluid nanny and an openly gay, bearish neighbor. What the writers do so brilliantly is not shove what some could cry out is a “gay agenda” down the audiences’ throat. For years, American Horror Story has included LGBTQ characters in their scripts. Because, you know, we’re people too. Nowadays it’s almost impossible to find someone in America who claims to not know someone LGBTQ. Why shouldn’t we have representation in every show? I’m glad that Murphy and Flachuk realize this. If I would’ve seen more characters, you know, like me, in series during my youth I would’ve been hypnotized. In American Horror Story, LGBTQ characters represented on screen…we aren’t made the victims. Hell, dare I say…the characters are treated by others as, “normal”. There isn’t a big uproar or coming out story. The plot revolves around these gay characters who are simply involved. It boggled my mind a little bit, knowing how many people are watching gay storylines and are rooting for the characters to overcome their obstacles.

With LGBTQ characters sometimes comes LGBTQ actors. For American Horror Story, this is certainly the case. To watch a television show filled with LGBTQ actors such as Chaz Bono, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, and Colton Haynes, as leading roles is simply mind blowing. This show is so special to me not only because the Horror genre is my version of a warm blanket, but it comes with a powerhouse cast of LGBTQ actors.

American Horror Story: Cult is my new Tuesday night go-to. Will you be tuning in?