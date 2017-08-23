LGBTQ People Sound Off On Things Straight People Misunderstand, Take For Granted

Over on askreddit, LGBTQ people are discussing things they feel that heterosexual, cis people misunderstand and/or take for granted.

Dealing with stereotypes was a big point of contention for many Redditors.

Another person brought up the overwhelming experience of coming out.

One person brought up another general misconstruction that some heterosexual people have in that LGBTQ people are attracted to everyone they see or meet.

Another person brought up the very real and relatable fear that LGBT couples feel when showing even the most innocent displays of affection.

