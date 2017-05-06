Liam Hemsworth To Miley Cyrus: Don't Call Me A "Straight Dude"

Liam Hemsworth has a message for fiancee Miley Cyrus: Don't call me a "straight dude."

Cyrus is about to launch her new musical era and she chatted with Billboard's John Norris. Naturally the conversation veered to her fiance Liam Hemsworth, which also gave us some insight into what Miley looks for in a partner.

From Billboard:

Billboard: Do you want your dudes to be dudes?

Miley: Not even. That really grosses me out. I always get in trouble for ­generalizing straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare ­sometimes. And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, “Well, don’t call me that!” I ask him sometimes, “Do you like being a boy?” And he’s like, “I don’t really think about it.” And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I’m always like, “It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing.” So when someone’s too ­masculine, that really grosses me out.