Liam Payne Does His Best Superman Impression

Liam Payne flaunts his rock hard abs once again, only this time he's doing it by the pool.

Rising out the pool like @henrycavill A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

He writes:

"Rising out the pool like @henrycavill"

You look like a Superman yourself, Liam!