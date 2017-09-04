Liam Payne Does His Best Superman Impression
Instinct Staff | September 4, 2017
Liam Payne flaunts his rock hard abs once again, only this time he's doing it by the pool.
He writes:
"Rising out the pool like @henrycavill"
You look like a Superman yourself, Liam!
He showed support towards homophobic and trans-phobic comments a couple years ago. He never gave insight into that or apologized for it. But now that he's lgbt "friendly" and is shirtless on the internet all the time all is forgotten and forgiven I suppose. As sensitive as people are is as quick as most are to forgive if you're good-looking, show a lil bit of "support" and give us the nekkids.
Comments