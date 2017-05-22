Liam Payne Promises To Strip Naked If Single Hits Number One

Everybody needs to buy Liam Payne's new single "Strip That Down" right now!!!

That's because if Mr. Payne is a man of his word, the former One Direction member has promised to strip completely naked if his single hits the top spot!

From Attitude:

Speaking on Vodafone’s Big Top 40, the singer said last week: “If we get Number One I’m going to strip naked. Not even an Olly Murs thing, I’m just gonna get naked."

You have our full support--and our money--Liam!!!

Listen to "Strip That Down" here: