Liam Payne Promises To Strip Naked If Single Hits Number One
Instinct Staff | May 22, 2017
Everybody needs to buy Liam Payne's new single "Strip That Down" right now!!!
That's because if Mr. Payne is a man of his word, the former One Direction member has promised to strip completely naked if his single hits the top spot!
From Attitude:
Speaking on Vodafone’s Big Top 40, the singer said last week: “If we get Number One I’m going to strip naked. Not even an Olly Murs thing, I’m just gonna get naked."
You have our full support--and our money--Liam!!!
Listen to "Strip That Down" here:
Add new comment