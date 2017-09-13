Liar, Liar: Milo Yiannopoulos Fibbed When He Said His Miami House Was Destroyed By Hurricane

Alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulous made fun of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, only to later claim that it destroyed his Miami home.

But now, it's come to light that he lied about that.

More from The Miami Herald:

We checked to see if Yiannopoulos does indeed own that home (we doubted it, since why is he still posting about 9/11 related news on Monday and not dealing with the recovery?). Plus, we heard he lives in the Miami Beach area. So anyhoo. YEAH. That house that got decimated does most definitely not belong to Yiannopoulos. The Miami Herald found the place, and it’s in Edgewater, at Northeast 27th Street and Fifth Avenue, which is close but definitely not the Brickell neighborhood where it was rumored to be on social media. Reporter David Smiley spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the drama unfold and it turns out the property belongs to a guy named Gerard Duhart, who had evacuated ahead of the storm.

Was he just trying to illicit sympathy from his fans?