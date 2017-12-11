The Liberal Redneck Blasts Roy Moore In New Video

"Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder is back, and this time he's taking on the Alabama Senate race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones.

As you might have guessed, Crowder is no fan of Moore's.

He says:

"The people of Alabama's choices are Democrat Doug Jones, and a poorly written villain from a fucking Dukes of Hazzard episode. "Seriously y'all, even when you take into account that the man that they’re replacing is a f**king Hobbit from an alternate universe where JRR Tolkien owns slaves, Roy Moore is an unbelievable bag of sh*t. He’s a judge who’s been kicked off the bench twice for refusing to do his job, he’s taken money from his own non-profit, he’s openly admitted that he thinks the last time America was great was before the Civil War, he thinks all legislation should be drafted by Jesus, and he presumably believes that the Devil invented dinosaurs and gay people.”

Watch:

H/T: Towleroad