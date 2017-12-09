Lifetime’s A Tale of Two Coreys!

In The Wake Of Sexual Allegations, Lifetime Hits Home!

Good ole’ Lifetime. It’s no surprise that they have provided us with plenty of entertainment in hilariously, poorly produced straight-to-television films. We’ve all been glued to our screens during their great biopics on Brittany Murphy, Anna Nicole Smith, and Britney Spears. Now, we are about to indulge in the network’s latest film: A Tale Of Two Coreys, based on the lives of Corey Feldman and the late, Corey Haim.

I have been very vocal in the past regarding alleged pedophile rings in Hollywood. Feldman has been outwardly vocal about his previous experiences in the entertainment industry, especially when it surrounds the death of his former co-star and friend, Haim. Feldman has spoken of creating a film that reveals the harrowing details of his past dealing with alleged touchy Hollywood executives. Well, he may have gotten his wish to create that film – as he is serving as Executive Producer for Lifetime’s film.

The trailer reveals the iconic friendship between the two Coreys and serves us a teaser of an executive taking Haim by the shoulder into molestation. It’s chilling.

Check out Lifetime’s trailer of A Tale of Two Coreys below. Where will you be watching?!