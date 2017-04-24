Lifetime's 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' Biopic Drops First Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer has arrived for Lifetime's Menendez murder biopic, Menendez: Blood Brothers.

Watch it here!

The film stars Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier as Lyle and Erik Menendez. Courtney Love and Benito Martinez portray their parents Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Along with the brutal murders that made headlines, the film also explores the alleged sexual abuse that the brothers say they suffered at the hands of their father.

Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres June 10 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. It's executive produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato,