Lin-Manuel Miranda Is The Associated Press Entertainer Of The Year

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is the The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year!

And it appears he beat out some great company!

From The Associated Press:

A new honor came Wednesday when Miranda bested Beyonce, Adele and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, among others, to be named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative and AP entertainment reporters. "There's been more than a little good luck in the year itself and the way it's unfolded," Miranda said after being told of the honor. "I continue to try to work on the things I've always wanted to work on and try to say yes to the opportunities that I'd kick myself forever if I didn't jump at them." Miranda joins the list of previous AP Entertainer of the Year winners who in recent years have included Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Tina Fey and Betty White. The animated Disney juggernaut Frozen captured the prize in 2014, and Star Wars won last year. (By the way, Miranda wrote one of the songs in The Force Awakens.)

Congratulations, Lin-Manuel! Much deserved!

Who was your top entertainer of 2016?