Lithuania Begins Issuing Visas To Gays Fleeing Chechnya

Lithuania has become one of the first countries to issue visas to gay men in Chechnya seeking refuge from torture and kidnapping.

From Foreign Policy:

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told Baltic News Service Wednesday that Lithuania granted visas to “two natives of Chechnya who suffered persecution because of their sexual orientation.” He called on other European Union countries to follow suit. Lithuania made the announcement on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, an annual observance to raise awareness of violence and discrimination against LGBTI people.

Today is zero-tolerance day against hatred, fear, discrimination of all forms of sexuality. Denying reality is not an option | #IDAHOT2017 — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) May 17, 2017

The United States has continued to keep its doors closed to gays in Chechnya seeking protection.

(H/T: NNNext)