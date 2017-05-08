Little Girl Tells Off Trump Lookalike In Viral Video Clip

Millions of people have watched a short video clip of a young girl telling off a man who looks like Donald Trump.

From The Washington Post:

Who is she, this little girl defying President Trump? Who cares! Just do like a quarter-million other people have done since Sunday afternoon: Watch these five seconds of context-free footage on Twitter and have an emotional reaction: Cute kid at a rally somewhere, minding her business, and here comes Trump in his big, baggy suit, sidling up to her, leaning down for the photo op and — BOOM. The girl spins away. She scowls up at the president, purses her lips and channels the rage of the disaffected millions: “You’re a disgrace to the world!”

The viral video had countless people believing a young girl had scolded the president of the United States of America.

However, it was later revealed that the clip was taken from Comedy Central's The President Show, and the man impersonating Trump is an actor named Anthony Atamanuik.

The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJpic.twitter.com/lkjtg6Ne4M — The President Show (@PresidentShow) May 7, 2017

Nevertheless, the clip is hilarious!