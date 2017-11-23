A Little Holiday Video Humor
JRPratts | November 23, 2017
While we wait for the food and festivities to begin, we thought we would share some funny videos we found on the web :)
We've been around many friends in drag to know that when the face and the lips are done, there's no messing it up, unless you want trouble. There's air kissing, biting straws, and apparently, as this video shows, eating while dislodging your jaw!
Ge a bunch of men together with some lube and what happens? Well we didn't think there would be stairs involved. We're not sure we will see this next weekend at the local gay
lube watering hole, but it might be fun!
