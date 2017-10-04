Log Cabin Republicans Celebrate 40 Years Without Bringing Up Trump Once

Photo: Facebook

Last week, the Log Cabin Republicans gathered to celebrate the group's 40th anniversary.

And although the gathering was held at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., not once did the 45th president's name come up over the course of the evening.

For example, 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina who was the keynote speaker for the event, spoke mostly of herself and her career trajectory from secretary to CEO of Hewlett-Packard.

She said:​

“A leader challenges the status quo. “A leader never accepts the way things are. That’s why there’s so many leaders here in this room.”

From The Washington Blade: