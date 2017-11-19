LOGO's 'Fire Island' Star Trades in Reality TV for the Adult Industry

Nothing wrong with a good switch up every now and again when it comes to careers or a career path, and that includes making the leap into your first ever on screen appearance in a gay porn movie.

Patrick McDonald, who starred in LOGO's hit series Fire Island last summer, has traded getting tan at the beach for the gay porn world as he just made his debut in his first film, according to Str8UpGayPorn. It is appropriately titled, Fire Island Fuck Boy.

The film, which turns out to have multiple men in it, costars Dolf Dietrich, who you might remember from his infamous #sockgate scandal earlier in the fall where he was accused by another porn star of wearing multiple pairs of socks to cover up his chicken legs in scenes. Good stuff.

Patrick isn't the first male to jump head first into the porn world from being a reality star. Some others that have bared all including Dunbar Merrill from The Real World who appeared on Playboy TV's Foursome, Joey Covar from The Real World: Hollywood who got naked for Playgirl, and James Zinkland from Big Brother 9, who appeared on a gay porn site prior to him entering the house.