Loki Is Pansexual, Genderfluid In Marvel's New YA Novel Series

It has been revealed that Loki will be pansexual and generfluid in a new series of young adult novels based upon Marvel anti-heroes.

The news came direct from series author Mackenzi Lee, who shared the information with fans on Twitter. And as you'd imagine, many were thrilled to hear about the prospect of increased LGBT representation in a superhero narrative.

She tweeted:

Here is what I can say:

Loki is a canonically pansexual and gender fluid character.

So. https://t.co/frNftnhNHa — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) December 7, 2017

As fans well know, Loki is the adopted brother of Thor.

But as the Daily Dot notes, though it follows the canon of Marvel Comics and the Norse myth that Loki is pansexual and genderfluid, references to this in comic books have often been so subtle that they could have easily been missed. And in the Marvel films, the subject isn't discussed at all.

Still, despite the fact that this is canonical, one fan expressed dissatisfaction upon hearing the news shared by Mackenzi.

He writes:

“I don’t mind if there is evidence to support this claim. But I have a problem if the LGBT want to say he is just so they can feel represented.”

To which Mackenzi replied:

First, it's about time the LGBT+ community was represented in superhero narratives.

Second, in the comics, Loki is reborn as a woman & uses female pronouns & often takes on female forms like the Scarlet Witch and Lady Sif. Odin calls him "my child who is both."

So. https://t.co/1wBFxxSFmB — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) December 9, 2017

Happily, many others were quite pleased to hear the news:

this is the best thank you for not erasing his identity and giving us the rep we deserve — birthday val (@LOVESlMON) December 8, 2017

Thank you, thank you thank you so much for this. It's going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. — A.E. Prevost (@AePrevost) December 8, 2017

THANK YOU. this is often ignored in the comics! — the gang's all queer (@yourgwyneth) December 9, 2017

Back in 2013, at the German premier of Thor: The Dark World, Tom Hiddleston (who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) spoke to MoviePilot about Loki's sexuality:

The first title from Marvel's new young adult novel series will be released in early 2019.

H/T: PinkNews