Look Back On Justin Theroux's Sexiest Moments On 'The Leftovers'

Instinct Staff | June 6, 2017

We'll miss HBO's daring series The Leftovers, and not just because it was a well written, extraordinarily acted television series...but also because it gave us plenty of opportunities to ogle the ever-so-sexy Justin Theroux!

First, let us remember that scene in which Justin's ample package appeared to flop around, as he jogged in grey sweatpants

Then there was that glorious butt-baring scene...

http://funnyboy86.tumblr.com/post/133881352232/justin-theroux-naked-on-hbos-the-leftovers

Then this season, we got another glimpse of Justin's beautiful backside...

Click HERE for more on that scene!

Ultimately, while The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof admits more TV shows could stand to include male nudity, and trust us, we'd have loved to have seen a lot more of Justin Theroux... at least we have these fond memories to tide us over until his next big project. 

 