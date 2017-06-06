Look Back On Justin Theroux's Sexiest Moments On 'The Leftovers'

We'll miss HBO's daring series The Leftovers, and not just because it was a well written, extraordinarily acted television series...but also because it gave us plenty of opportunities to ogle the ever-so-sexy Justin Theroux!

First, let us remember that scene in which Justin's ample package appeared to flop around, as he jogged in grey sweatpants.

Then there was that glorious butt-baring scene...

Then this season, we got another glimpse of Justin's beautiful backside...

Click HERE for more on that scene!

Ultimately, while The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof admits more TV shows could stand to include male nudity, and trust us, we'd have loved to have seen a lot more of Justin Theroux... at least we have these fond memories to tide us over until his next big project.