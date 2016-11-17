Looking To Escape For 4 Years? The ABC's Of The 15 Best Countries for LGBT Expats.

Will you look to escape the Trump presidency for four years? Done with 'Merika? Are you considering packing up and heading out of the United States? That's not really an option for many American citizens, but those of us that are OINKs or DINKs (One Income No Kares or Double Income No Kids), we could highly consider moving away from all of this. So why don't we?

Since I now work from home, I could hang my hat where ever I desire. I don't have any big ties to any certain area. I've traveled quite a bit in Canada and the United States and I think I would love to be a snowbird with Montreal Summers and New Orleans Winters. I've told myself for years, when I get older ... I could make this happen. But then again, why wait? Why don't I pull the trigger. Why not now?

Jump to November 2016 US Presidential election. So many of us are upset with the results that we are saying, let's move! Is the Trump presidency or the trump Presidency the catalyst to make this happen? Will you pull the trigger? Others say we need to stay in the United States and fight for our rights. But what if you no ties to a certain place and just want a better life? A better gay life? Why not use the Trump presidency as an excuse to pack it all up and go!

Prior to this week's stunning presidential election results, a number of LGBTQ advocates and celebrities threatened to leave the U.S. should Donald Trump be elected. Now that the real estate mogul and reality TV star is America's president-elect, NBC OUT has compiled a handy list of LGBTQ-friendly countries for U.S. expatriates. - nbcnews.com

Do you seriously think anyone will leave? Will any stars make the move?

So where does NBC think we should escape to?

So those are the first three of 15 nations, the ABC's of where we should move according to NBC. The post goes on to list the other dozen nations that we Americans should consider heading to in order to escape the reality tv president. Denmark, France, Iceland and several others make the cut.

Head over to nbcnews.com to see if the nation you live in or a nation you love made the list. Someone already complained that we did not include all 15 countries here. To that I say ... if you can't do one more click to read the whole list on another site, there's no way in hell you're going to take the effort to move to another country.

What three "S" nations made the list? One did surprise me and now makes me want to visit before considering packing it all up to move there.

Instinct has so many readers from so many nations. Do you agree with the list?

Where would you suggest to move?

Would your nation be a good place to escape to if we needed to relocate?

Give us a shout out on Facebook and let us know if Americans would be better off in your nation.

h/t: nbcnews.com