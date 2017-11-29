Los Angeles LGBT Center Issues Statement On President's Anti-Muslim Tweets

LOS ANGELES - In response to President Trump's tweeted endorsement of the far-right, anti-Muslim group Britain First, the Los Angeles LGBT Center issued the following statement:

"The Los Angeles LGBT Center joins with the international human rights community to condemn President Trump’s endorsement this morning of far-right propaganda against Muslims.

"Tweeting videos spread by British extremists that further demonize Muslims opens the door for Trump’s supporters to target Muslims for acts of hatred and violence. This action is indefensible on many counts, but, put most simply, it is dangerous and obscene.

"The obsessive targeting of vulnerable populations by the president and his Administration has very real and violent consequences. Right now, one in five people who commit hate crimes in the United States reference President Trump by name.

"We must all stand against these vile acts of hatred directed against LGBT people, immigrants, people of color, women, Muslims, Jews, and many other vulnerable communities, and stand against the constant tide of normalization and encouragement that the president’s behavior grants to those who commit them.

"This is the time for all people of good conscience to say, ‘Enough!’"

