Los Angeles Rams Become First NFL Team To Sponsor LGBT Pride

The Los Angeles Rams have become the first National Football League team to sponsor an LGBT Pride event!

From Gay Star News:

They teamed up with Venice Pride in West LA. They organize the Venice Pride Sign Lighting and the Venice Pride Block Party every year.

From today (2 June) the famous Venice sign will light up like the rainbow flag, with each letter shining in a different color.

The Rams’ colors are blue and gold, so they are sponsoring the blue letter C.

‘Inclusion has always been a valued part of our organization,’ a spokesperson for the Rams said in a statement.

‘And we see this as a unique way to publicly celebrate the diversity that makes this community so special.’