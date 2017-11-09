Louis C.K. Not Laughing About Sexual Accusations

Another big name in comedy and television has surfaced as the latest person accused of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, funny man Louis C.K. is being accused by five different individuals of lewd acts dating back over the last 15 years.

Louis C.K., whose comedy is crass, irreverent and upright male-centric, is notable for sex and masturbation jokes that leave audience members with side-splitting laughter, but in the awkward “WTF?” aftermath. I was lucky to see him at the Comedy Cellar in NYC in 2014 and Louis didn’t hold back. His style is very matter-of-fact and you also see this in the characters he plays in television and film. His portrayals are essentially Louis C.K.

So is it a shock that now in the recent onslaught of accusations of production heads and celebrities that Louis C.K. has been thrown into the mix?

Well, according to a huge New York Times article, various comedy personalities and celebrities have known of Louis C.K.’s antics for some time, but have stayed silent because of the potential damage that feared to their careers. In various accounts from comedians like Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry and one other woman who wishes to remain anonymous, there are allegations of Louis masturbating or requesting to masturbate in front of them. You see the common theme, here?

Louis C.K. and his publicist have yet to comment and have made it clear that they will not be commenting. Dave Becky, Louis C.K.’s manager has been upset about the exposure this is bringing for Louis. But it seems that the entertainment industry can attest to the stories being shared by these women.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette who were executive producers on a pilot in 2005 with Louis shared that they knew what happened to Rebecca Cory and were shocked that such unwarranted behavior had occurred.

Tig Notaro, one of my favorite comedians—best known for her dry wit—works with Louis C.K. on her Amazon series One Mississippi. Louis is executive producer on the show. Notaro is one of the few in the comedy world who has spoken out about the allegations toward Louis C.K., but learned about his track record after their series had been sold to Amazon. Notaro claims she is in support of the women who have come forward about Louis C.K. and any who may still need time to come forward.

Louis C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy which was set to premiere today in New York has been suddenly cancelled, in addition to an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

With the current trend of people being ousted for sexual misconduct, it is possible that this is only the beginning in an uphill battle for Louis C.K.