Lousiana Cop Exposed As Racist Grindr Troll

A Louisiana police officer used Grindr to send racist messages to a recent graduate of Louisiana State University.

The victim, Charles Davis, posted a screenshot of the Grindr interaction on Facebook. The unnamed officer, who used the screenname "Top," is a member of the Gonzales Police Department. The messages accused Davis of stealing his graduation cap and gown.

WBRZ reports:

The conversation happened around 3 a.m. recently on a smart phone dating app called Grindr where the officer discussed his dissatisfaction with an African American graduating from LSU.

“You need to be at southern [sic] with the rest of them…” the man wrote.

The police department learned about the messages after they were saved by the person chatting with the officer and posted on Facebook.

Chief Sherman Jackson told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto if the allegations are true, they won't be tolerated.

"We will not sweep anything under the rug," Jackson said Tuesday.

Jackson said he made contact with the alleged victim on Friday. But, outside of the messages that he obtained through Facebook, he has not received a formal complaint.

Jackson said he knows who the officer allegedly involved is, and for now, the officer is still on the force.