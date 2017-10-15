Love Island's Alex Bowen Released Some Revealing Shots From His 2018 Calendar

Love Island hunk Alex Bowen is (almost) sharing all his goods in his new calendar.

Some pictures have been shared from Alex Bowen’s photoshoot for his 2018 calendar.

Shot my 2018 Calendar today back home for a dominos — Alex Bowen (@ab_bowen07) June 28, 2017

The reality star has released a calendar before (in fact, you can buy his 2017 calendar here), but his newest calendar that he’s sharing for you will include a fully butt shot and a underwear shot that leaves little to the imagination.

But why wait for your pre-ordered calendar to come in when you can look at those shots now? Check them out below.