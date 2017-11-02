'Love, Simon' Will Be First Major Film With Gay Teen Romance

We’ve all felt those butterflies in our stomach at the anticipation of getting a response to a note, a text, a phone call, an email or even just a look across the room from that one special someone our heart desires. Throw the complexity of being closeted into the mix and you have yourself a tornado of emotions that is indescribable and weird. For many of us, we’ve experienced this in our teenage years—you know, that awkward stage when nothing fits right, nothing looks good, you are so disinterested and you just want to fit in, but stand out, all with being left alone. And you surround yourself with friends who share in these same narratives, who you can trust and confide in and who sometimes turn around and betray that trust. Oh, to be a young gay boy again!

2018 will bring the arrival of the first major studio gay teen romance to theaters says Entertainment Weekly. In March, 20th Century Fox will release Love, Simon, a film about a teenager who begins a back and forth online relationship with another closeted student in his school. The film is based on Becky Albertalli’s hit YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Love, Simon stars Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner and comes from the same producers of The Fault in Our Stars. The film is set in a typical high school setting that will give you major nostalgia and focuses on themes of identity, coming out, friendship and love. It’s a story that is mixed with emotions, as high school tends to be, but that is pivotal in the way stories are portrayed for the LGBTQIA community and for the youth. Think modern day and progressive Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, and Breakfast Club!

Here’s a look at sneak peek at Love, Simon

Entertainment Weekly has First Look images at the film that will give us the first pair of gay leading teens. Coming out in March 2018!