Loved Ones Pay Tribute To LGBT Journalist And Activist Dean Eastmond
Instinct Staff | September 5, 2017
Last week, we shared with you the story of Dean Eastmond, a British Journalist who was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer that grows in the soft tissue surrounding one's bones.
You may recall that it was at the top of Dean's bucket list to be made over by every queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.
It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dean passed away over the weekend.
In reaction to his untimely death, friends and family paid tribute to the beloved young man on social media.
Dean's boyfriend Adam Packer also paid a very heartfelt tribute to his love.
H/T: Gay Times
