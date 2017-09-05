Loved Ones Pay Tribute To LGBT Journalist And Activist Dean Eastmond

Last week, we shared with you the story of Dean Eastmond, a British Journalist who was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer that grows in the soft tissue surrounding one's bones.

You may recall that it was at the top of Dean's bucket list to be made over by every queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.

If this turns into me writing a bucket list, you just know me being painted by every RPDR girl will be at the very top of that list — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 6, 2017

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Dean passed away over the weekend.

In reaction to his untimely death, friends and family paid tribute to the beloved young man on social media.

Today we said goodbye to @deanvictorr. A founder, a friend, a pioneer to us all. We'll work even harder to make you proud pic.twitter.com/O7Jm2rzPe0 — HISKIND Magazine (@HISKIND) September 3, 2017

The world will never feel whole again without my beautiful best friend @deanvictorr I will love you forever and ever pic.twitter.com/yD8z19KmXN — Amy Stutz (@AmyStutz) September 3, 2017

.@deanvictorr achieved more in just a handful of years than most of us do in a lifetime and I will forever be in awe of him. — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) September 3, 2017

A beautiful, heartbreaking tribute to 21-year-old LGBT activist Dean Eastmond who died of cancer at the weekend pic.twitter.com/me7zLxm2bU — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) September 5, 2017

RIP @deanvictorr you touched so many lives and taught us how to go out in style! #DeanEastmondSLAYED — Charlie Hides TV (@charliehidestv) September 3, 2017

Dean's boyfriend Adam Packer also paid a very heartfelt tribute to his love.

