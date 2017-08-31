Lucas Murnaghan's Stunning Underwater Photography Is Beauty To Behold

A gay Canada based photographer has made quite a splash on Instagram with his images shot underwater.

You may recall Lucas Murnaghan's photo of Max Emerson and his boyfriend Andres Camilo that we shared with you earlier this month.

The entire series is worth perusing. It's just as stunning!

But perhaps even more impressive than his portraits, is the fact that 41-year-old Murnaghan regards photography as a hobby.

For his full-time job, the Torontonian works as a surgeon at a hospital.

He tells Gay Star News:

"I started photography to explore a different side of myself and discovered an aesthetic eye and artistic voice that I never knew existed. "Through my photography, I explore feelings, emotions and memories that we all feel from our childhood that are either unprocessed or suppressed and try to emote them through my subjects in an unexpected yet familiar setting."

Murnaghan began experimenting with underwater photography in December, last year.

"My underwater work poses physical, emotional and conceptual challenges both in the creation and the interpretation. I have personally always found solace in the water, and I try to share that emotion with my audience through the images that I create. "I’ve always had an affinity for water, so I’m in my happy place when shooting in it."

Check out some of Lucas Murnaghan's beautiful underwater photography:

monkey business A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

time out A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

regrets, I've had a few A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

solitary confinement A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

hide and seek A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

try a little tenderness A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

come to the edge he said A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

too big for his britches A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

equal and opposite reaction A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

alone with his thoughts A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on May 23, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

break on through to the other side A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on May 17, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on May 9, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Who am I to keep you down? A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on May 7, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

enjoy the silence Model: @tytybooth A post shared by Lucas Murnaghan (@lucasmurnaghan) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:58am PDT