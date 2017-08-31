Lucas Murnaghan's Stunning Underwater Photography Is Beauty To Behold
A gay Canada based photographer has made quite a splash on Instagram with his images shot underwater.
You may recall Lucas Murnaghan's photo of Max Emerson and his boyfriend Andres Camilo that we shared with you earlier this month.
The entire series is worth perusing. It's just as stunning!
But perhaps even more impressive than his portraits, is the fact that 41-year-old Murnaghan regards photography as a hobby.
For his full-time job, the Torontonian works as a surgeon at a hospital.
He tells Gay Star News:
"I started photography to explore a different side of myself and discovered an aesthetic eye and artistic voice that I never knew existed.
"Through my photography, I explore feelings, emotions and memories that we all feel from our childhood that are either unprocessed or suppressed and try to emote them through my subjects in an unexpected yet familiar setting."
Murnaghan began experimenting with underwater photography in December, last year.
"My underwater work poses physical, emotional and conceptual challenges both in the creation and the interpretation. I have personally always found solace in the water, and I try to share that emotion with my audience through the images that I create.
"I’ve always had an affinity for water, so I’m in my happy place when shooting in it."
Check out some of Lucas Murnaghan's beautiful underwater photography:
Add new comment