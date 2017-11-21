Luke Evans Posts Steamy Underwear Snap, And Fans Can't Handle It
Instinct Staff | November 21, 2017
We can barely handle how sexy he looks!
Monday mornings are rough, but when they include a photo of underwear-clad Luke Evans, they're oh so much better.
Just yesterday, the Beauty and the Beast star tweeted out the following snap:
Evidently Luke likes to start the day with of a cup of coffee, and a good stretch.
We'd just like to start the day with him!
Here's how his fans reacted:
Earlier this year, Evans spoke on whether Hollywood is ready for a gay action hero.
Evans publicly came out as gay in a 2002 interview with The Advocate.
H/T: Queerty
