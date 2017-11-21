Luke Evans Posts Steamy Underwear Snap, And Fans Can't Handle It

We can barely handle how sexy he looks!

Monday mornings are rough, but when they include a photo of underwear-clad Luke Evans, they're oh so much better.

Just yesterday, the Beauty and the Beast star tweeted out the following snap:

Evidently Luke likes to start the day with of a cup of coffee, and a good stretch.

We'd just like to start the day with him!

Here's how his fans reacted:

well that's brighten my monday right up - have a great week pic.twitter.com/xlwq2T1qDF — Maria (@Mia_Cluer) November 20, 2017

Why weren't you on the cover of People's magazine "World's Sexiest Man"? pic.twitter.com/YpdgyAFWFb — Alexander B.Robinson (@Apocalypse11811) November 20, 2017

Earlier this year, Evans spoke on whether Hollywood is ready for a gay action hero.

Evans publicly came out as gay in a 2002 interview with The Advocate.

H/T: Queerty