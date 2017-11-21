Luke Evans Posts Steamy Underwear Snap, And Fans Can't Handle It

Instinct Staff | November 21, 2017

We can barely handle how sexy he looks!

Monday mornings are rough, but when they include a photo of underwear-clad Luke Evans, they're oh so much better.

Just yesterday, the Beauty and the Beast star tweeted out the following snap:

Evidently Luke likes to start the day with of a cup of coffee, and a good stretch. 

We'd just like to start the day with him!

Here's how his fans reacted:

Earlier this year, Evans spoke on whether Hollywood is ready for a gay action hero.

Evans publicly came out as gay in a 2002 interview with The Advocate.

H/T: Queerty

Comments

sleuth
+1
0
-1
[-]

Very HOT

Timothy
+1
0
-1
[-]

One sexy man to cuddle with.

Add new comment

This Months Top Posts

Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!
Newlywed Milo Yiannopoulos Tells Australians To Vote 'No'