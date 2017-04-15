Luke Evans On Whether Hollywood Is Ready For A Gay Action Hero

Instinct Staff | April 15, 2017

Luke Evans is known for being private about his personal life, but the gay actor--currently starring as Gaston in the live action Beauty and the Beast--responded to questions about being openly gay and whether Hollywood is ready for a gay action hero in an interview with The Jackal

From The Jackal

‘I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate,’ he says, his tone now more controlled, but not frosty. ‘Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private. As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press. They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the Valleys. It’s the choice I’ve made.’

Can Hollywood cope with the idea of a gay action hero? ‘That question is difficult to answer,’ he says. ‘I don’t know how “Hollywood” as you call it, thinks. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.’

Thoughts on Evans' response?

 

(H/T: Gay Star News