Luke Evans On Whether Hollywood Is Ready For A Gay Action Hero

Luke Evans is known for being private about his personal life, but the gay actor--currently starring as Gaston in the live action Beauty and the Beast--responded to questions about being openly gay and whether Hollywood is ready for a gay action hero in an interview with The Jackal.

From The Jackal:

‘I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate,’ he says, his tone now more controlled, but not frosty. ‘Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private. As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press. They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the Valleys. It’s the choice I’ve made.’

Can Hollywood cope with the idea of a gay action hero? ‘That question is difficult to answer,’ he says. ‘I don’t know how “Hollywood” as you call it, thinks. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.’