Luxembourg's First Gentleman Poses With First Wives From Around The World

Photo: AP

Gauthier Destenay. the first gentleman of Luxembourg, dined and socialized with the first wives of world leaders, during a NATO conference in Brussels, this week.

You may recall that Destenay is the husband of the world's only openly gay leader, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

During the conference, Destenay had the opportunity to speak to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, Desislava Radeva, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir.

Destenay and Bettel were recently welcomed as guests to the Vatican, by the Pope.

The photos of #GauthierDestenay in Brussels have really made my day today. How happy and smiley he is, overjoyed. You go Gauthier Destenay! pic.twitter.com/60tjDXLoRD — Alex Lewis (@rolacolaandalex) May 26, 2017

The world I want to live has "First Spouses"! #GauthierDestenay is the perfect addition to this picture. #FirstHusband of Luxemburg pic.twitter.com/HQvn2wjp8E — Mari Eboli (@marieboli) May 26, 2017

H/T: Advocate