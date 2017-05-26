Luxembourg's First Gentleman Poses With First Wives From Around The World
Photo: AP
Gauthier Destenay. the first gentleman of Luxembourg, dined and socialized with the first wives of world leaders, during a NATO conference in Brussels, this week.
You may recall that Destenay is the husband of the world's only openly gay leader, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
During the conference, Destenay had the opportunity to speak to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, Desislava Radeva, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir.
Destenay and Bettel were recently welcomed as guests to the Vatican, by the Pope.
H/T: Advocate
There's a slight problem with your title for this article. Gauthier Destenay is not the "First Gentleman" of Luxembourg. Luxembourg is a constitutional monarchy so the actual first spouse is the wife of the Grand Duke, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa Mestre Batista. Mr. Destenay is simply the husband to the Prime Minister.
