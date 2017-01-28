Madonna Approached To Record Epic Anti-Trump Anthem

Instinct Staff | January 28, 2017

Though Donald Trump verbally lashed out at Madonna, calling her "disgusting," the "Queen of Pop" might have the ultimate comeback!

According to a TMZ exclusive report:

Legendary songwriter Bruce Roberts, who wrote "Enough is Enough" for Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, is reaching out to Madonna to record a track he will lay over the song.

The song shot to #6 on Billboard Dance Club Charts Friday ... but the track is stripped down, using only the chorus of "Enough is Enough."

We're told Roberts wants Madonna to rewrite and sing the lyrics, stylizing it to express disdain for Trump's policies. Our sources say Roberts doesn't want to make this a personal attack on Trump, but rather a statement that he's taking the country in the wrong direction.

OMG! Can you imagine how much radio airplay that would get? Can you imagine how upset it would make the president?

Please, Madonna, we beg you to make this happen!

H/T: TMZ

Comments

Ben Dover
I'm a gay republican. So of course I DON'T want this to happen.

Tobby
Let go of your labels. You are a human being first. And this about what good for people. Not about the winning of red or blue.

Tinker
No she doesn't.  She bring attention to her causes.

Jackson
Um how bout not, Madonna does more harm than good. I'm 100% for a anti- Trump song, but anyone else would do. She hurts the cause the fights for.

Tobby
Really? What harm? These were words used by Trump press associates. But what harm was really done?? Think for yourself.

Bob Kellerman
Madonna breaks down the doors that folks like you would keep gently knocking on forever hoping the other side will open them

