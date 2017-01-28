Madonna Approached To Record Epic Anti-Trump Anthem

Though Donald Trump verbally lashed out at Madonna, calling her "disgusting," the "Queen of Pop" might have the ultimate comeback!

According to a TMZ exclusive report:

Legendary songwriter Bruce Roberts, who wrote "Enough is Enough" for Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, is reaching out to Madonna to record a track he will lay over the song.

The song shot to #6 on Billboard Dance Club Charts Friday ... but the track is stripped down, using only the chorus of "Enough is Enough."

We're told Roberts wants Madonna to rewrite and sing the lyrics, stylizing it to express disdain for Trump's policies. Our sources say Roberts doesn't want to make this a personal attack on Trump, but rather a statement that he's taking the country in the wrong direction.