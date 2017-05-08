Madonna Gets Naked For Racy Instagram Snaps

Ageists and body shamers to the left!

58-year-old Madonna, the reigning Queen of Pop, showed off her fit physique (and some new jewelry) in a recent Instagram post.

Gold A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 6, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Although the "Material Girl" crops out her naughty bits, you can tell she's proud of her body!

Madonna recently turned heads when she appeared at the Met Ball Gala in a flattering camouflage dress designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

Ready Bitches! . Met Ball Gala! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 1, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Hahaahhahahhaahahha Love you Sarah! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 1, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Keep doing you, Madge!