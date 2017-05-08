Madonna Gets Naked For Racy Instagram Snaps

Instinct Staff | May 8, 2017

Ageists and body shamers to the left!

58-year-old Madonna, the reigning Queen of Pop, showed off her fit physique (and some new jewelry) in a recent Instagram post. 

 

 

Gold

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Although the "Material Girl" crops out her naughty bits, you can tell she's proud of her body!

Madonna recently turned heads when she appeared at the Met Ball Gala in a flattering camouflage dress designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.

 

 

Ready Bitches! . Met Ball Gala!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

 

 

Hahaahhahahhaahahha Love you Sarah!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Keep doing you, Madge!

What's with the camouflage dress. She is not setting trends anymore she is just being that awkward oddball out. I would like to see her normalize a bit and be a real person.

