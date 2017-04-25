Madonna Slams Unauthorized 'Blond Ambition' Biopic

Madonna has slammed Blond Ambition, the upcoming biopic from Universal which traces her early career in New York City.

Madge posted on Instagram:

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Universal is getting into the groove for a Madonna biopic.

The studio has picked up Blond Ambition, Elyse Hollander’s script that topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.

Michael De Luca, who produced Fifty Shades of Grey for Universal, is attached to produce along with Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment. John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions also will produce.

The story is set in early 1980s New York as Madonna Louise Ciccone works on her first album, struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame.