What a view!

Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer treated us to a beautiful vista from up atop Table Mountain National Park in South Africa.

Hiked table mountain, South Africa One to tick off the bucket list A post shared by Alex Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

The sight of his furry midsection wasn't bad, either!

The 27-year-old actor recently appeared in this year's drama/thriller The Strange Ones.

Enjoy these steamy snaps from his Instagram:

A post shared by Alex Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on Jun 15, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

A post shared by Alex Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on Jul 8, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

TOWEL SERIES 88, ALEX PETTYFER. #MarioTestino #TowelSeries @alexpettyfer A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on Sep 13, 2015 at 11:10am PDT

H/T: Attitude