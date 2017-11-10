Major Companies Drop Louis C.K. After Sexual Accusations

Just as suspected in yesterday's post, Louis C.K.'s trouble as the most recent culprit in the Perv Purge of 2017 has begun. Since yesterday's huge expose by the New York Times that ignited the sound off on the off-color, crass comedian some major plans have changed in the funny man's schedule.

HBO, has declared that Louis C.K. will be removed from their benefit from Autism "Night of Too Many Stars" that is scheduled to broadcast on November 18th. HBO has also stated that they will be removing all on demand specials that the comedian is a part of.

In addition, Netflix, who recently produced and released a comedy special for the comedian in April has announced that they will no longer be moving forward with another special as had originally been planned.

A Netflix representative told USA Today:

The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing. Louis' unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.

But after only one day under the microscope, it doesn't end there. Not only was the premiere of Louis C.K.'s film I Love You, Daddy was abruptly cancelled in NYC yesterday, but now, the film's distributor Orchard Films has stated that the film will no longer be released--PERIOD. The film was set for a limited release on November 17th, but now it won't see the light of day.

FX, who produces Louis C.K.'s show "Louie" has not taken any action against the comic. Instead they have released a statement that they will be investigating Louis' conduct during his time working with them.

I mean, I am a Louis fan, but it's going to be hard to recover from all of these allegations without a proper apologize and without demonstrating that he has the desire to change--that's if no charges are raised against him.

With a list of sexual pervs growing on a weekly basis, it seems that a lot of careers could be ending. One can only wonder if Louis C.K., who makes a living talking trash and sharing the most horrible facets of his life, will be able to pull himself out of this one. Maybe this will become part of his acts?