Major LGBT Representation at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards!

The LGBT community scored some major points today, as several members of our community were nominated in a variety of categories at the 2018 Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards!

This award show is similar to the Golden Globe awards, in that it nominates efforts in both television and movies, whereas The Emmy's focus on the former and the Oscars focus on the latter only. Make sense?

This year's nominees run the gamut in all categories, yet the representation for the LGBT community is definitely thrown in there, with several of the nominees having a big chance to win come awards night!

We just reported that Call Me by Your Name is the second most nominated film of the year, with eight nominations total. The film stars Armie Hammer as Oliver and Timothee Chalamet as Elio. Its set in Northern Italy circa 1983, where Elio, 17 at the time, begins a relationship with Oliver, who happens to be his fathers research assistant. The two bond over their Jewish heritage, his emerging sexuality and the gorgeous Italian landscape. Both men are nominated, as well as the film being up for Best Picture and Luca Guadagnino getting a nod for Best Director.

2017 was a huge year for RuPaul's Drag Race, as it made the move from LOGO to VH1 and the voters definitely felt that too. The show got nominated for Best Reality Competition Series and RuPaul himself got a nod for Best Reality TV Host. Condragulations!

After being off the air for a decade, Will & Grace roared back into primetime television, and has consistently been one of the most watched programs for NBC since its revival in September. Although it only got one nomination, that one particular one is part of our community as Sean Hayes is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series!

Sean will have some stiff competition, as he will be up against Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. This is his first nomination in this category,

Congrats to all the nominees!