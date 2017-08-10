Male Escort Dies Of Drug Overdose At Wealthy Democratic Donor’s West Hollywood Home

A 26-year-old man reportedly died of an accidental crystal meth overdose at the West Hollywood home of a wealthy, influential donor to the Democratic party.

Hours after leaving his family in Texas, Gemmel Moore died at the home of Ed Buck.

According to reports, the medical examiner listed Moore's cause of death as a methamphetamine "accident."

On the other hand, Moore's mother, LaTisha Nixon, believes that her son's death might have been the result of foul play.

She told WeHo Times:

“I called one of my son’s friends and was like, ‘who the hell is Edward Buck? “And my son’s friend was like, ‘oh my God, that’s that white guy, that wealthy white politician guy… he was like ‘oh my God…’”

More from The Daily Mail:

A one-time registered Republican, Buck began getting involved in Southern California politics in the early 1990s. Buck became a successful businessman, pioneering in computer technology, specifically in electronic information services, in Arizona before moving to Los Angeles. He was also a candidate for a councilman seat in West Hollywood and a prominent AIDS activist in the community, according to a smartvote.org profile in 2007. During Nixon's conversation with her son's friend, a darker picture of Moore's life began to emerge, with Buck allegedly playing a role.

Head to The Daily Mail for more.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Gemmel Moore's family pay for his funeral costs.

H/T: Unicorn Booty