Male Lions Show Their Pride To The Delight Of The Internet

Photo: The Lion King (Disney)

Can you feel the love tonight?

An amateur wildlife photographer had the good fortune to be in the right place at the right time, and was able to snap a few intimate portraits of a male lion couple, just as they began to mate.

Russ Bridges captured the images at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in England.

He said:

“There are two males and a female in that pride. One of the lions suddenly got up, walked over and jumped on his friend's back. “A fair few people were watching this going on and laughing - they were all commenting on what it looked like. “I think it was a bit of a 'should have gone to Specsavers' moment as the lioness was just lying there next to them. “In fairness though, every time a male went near her she snarled and swiped their faces with her paw. “It's not really unusual for them to act that way sometimes. I don't know if it's a dominance thing or something like that - it looks as if they are aggressive, but it's all play between friends.”

If you ask us, it looks like a bit more than "play between friends."

Twitter appears to agree:

It is Pride season after all — Michael (@BearMichael67) August 29, 2017

Let's all sing along... "Can you feel the love tonight..." — Sharkey Shyster (@SharkeyShyster) August 28, 2017

This is the future liberals want — Cris (without an H) (@ambignostic) August 29, 2017

Head to The Independent for photos and more...