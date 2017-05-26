Mama Mia 2 Will Hit Theaters In 2018!

You better go brush up on your Abba lyrics, because Mama Mia 2 is set to hit theaters next summer!

From EW:

Universal has announced plans for a sequel to the smash hit big screen musical Mamma Mia! Almost exactly a decade after the original, which earned almost $610 million after its 2008 release, Here We Go Again! is dancing into theaters on July 20, 2018.

Adapted from the successful stage musical based on the songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! starred Meryl Streep as Donna, who at her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding is confronted by the three men (Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård), all wondering which of them is the bride’s father.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be written and directed by Ol Parker, who worked on The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

According to reports, the sequel will feature many Abba songs not heard in the original film.

Finally, something worth getting excited about!!!

H/T: Attitude