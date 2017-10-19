In Mamma Mia 2, Cher Will Play Meryl Streep's Mom!

We were so excited to learn that Cher would be appearing in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the sequel to Mamma Mia!

But now that we know who she's playing, we're equal parts intrigued, puzzled, bewildered...you get the idea.

You see, Cher has been cast to play Meryl Streep's mom.

Yup, you read that correctly.

At first we weren't sure how'd that'd work, since Cher is 71, and Meryl is 68.

But The New York Post has an explanation:

...Cher plays Meryl’s character’s mother in flashbacks from the ’60s. Cher will be a dancing queen before “Dancing Queen” was ever written. I’m told everybody on “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is having a great time in London and Croatia, which is standing in for Greece this time because it’s cheaper to shoot there.

You may know that Cher and Meryl both appeared in the 1983 film Silkwood. Both actors received Oscar nominations for their respective roles, btw.

Since word broke that she's across the pond to film her scenes for the movie, Cher has offered tidbits about the experience on Twitter.

THE ROAR OF GUNS & CANNONS ALMOST MADE ME CRY — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone’s Great — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2017

Worked LATE LAST NIGHT.

Make up/Hair test“CRAZYThen Mark’s 2 Re-Sing FERNANDO.Wasn’t Happy,Feel MUCH BetterMY VERSION IS Me.”GREAT SONG“ — Cher (@cher) October 17, 2017

Can’t sleeptomm is 1st daycast did MM1& are 1/2 way through MM2.I did Burlesque4 Lincoln Had Whiskers. ONE GREAT THING.. BENNYFERNANDO — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2017

YesVery much so — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will hit theaters next summer!

While you're counting down the days, enjoy this 1989 video in which Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Bette Midler, Meryl Streep, and Goldie Hawn sing "What A Wonderful World."