Man With 19 Inch Penis Turns Down Reduction Procedure

A man, who reportedly has the "worlds largest penis," says he'd rather be famous that have a sex life.

In the past, he said his large appendage was ruining his life.

But recently, Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, 54, from Saltillo, Mexico, opted out of a procedure that would reduce the size of his 18.9 inch long penis.

From The Daily Mail:

'I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don't recognise this record,' Cabrera told Barcroft TV. 'I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have.' But despite his pride, members of the medical community have urged him to at least consider a penile reduction. Dr Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez said: 'We have advised him "Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn't hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children". 'But he doesn't accept it, he'd rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people. 'In Latin culture whoever has the bigger penis is more macho. 'It's something that makes him different to the rest of the people and makes him feels special.'

Head to The Daily Mail for more.