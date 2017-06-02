Man Claims He's Not Gay After Raping Man At Oktoberfest, Gets No Jail Time
A lawyer who raped an unconscious man at an Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany has received no jail time after claiming he's not gay.
The sex attacker said he had developed a “spontaneous affection” for his victim after drinking ten pints of beer.
The 38-year old Ukrainian-born rapist, known only as Sergeii C, due to Germany’s strict privacy laws, was handed a two-year suspended sentence after the attack on his 32-year old American victim.
Sergeii C said he could not explain his actions or remember the incident, the Daily Mail reported.
A court heard that he forced his victim, who was also in a drunken state, to give him oral sex on the Kotzhugel, a hill beside the beer tents at the world-famous event.
The lawyer acknowledged his guilt, but claims not to understand what motivated the sexual assault.
The Ukrainian-born attacker confessed his crime, before telling the court: “I had drunk at least six litres of beer. I cannot explain it to myself. I am not homosexual.”
He added that he, “would have never done it” unless he believed the man had consented.
Thoughts on his explanation and his suspended sentence?
(H/T: Attitude)
