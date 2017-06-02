Man Claims He's Not Gay After Raping Man At Oktoberfest, Gets No Jail Time

A lawyer who raped an unconscious man at an Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany has received no jail time after claiming he's not gay.

The Independent reports:

The sex attacker said he had developed a “spontaneous affection” for his victim after drinking ten pints of beer.

The 38-year old Ukrainian-born rapist, known only as Sergeii C, due to Germany’s strict privacy laws, was handed a two-year suspended sentence after the attack on his 32-year old American victim.

Sergeii C said he could not explain his actions or remember the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

A court heard that he forced his victim, who was also in a drunken state, to give him oral sex on the Kotzhugel, a hill beside the beer tents at the world-famous event.