Man Claims Instagram Deleted His 'Sexual' Photos

Miles Kennelly is a handsome and fit graduate of Harvard University, who now lives in New York.

And, like many of us, he loves to document his life on social media.

Which brings us to his predicament, for as Miles claims, Instagram removed two of his photos for being too "sexual."

Instagram took this down for being too "sexual" https://t.co/W1uyqXemFC pic.twitter.com/0XjVrgatS7 — Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 3, 2017

On one post, he writes:

“RT! So mad @ Instagram. took down ANOTHER pic bc it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty? # Sexist”

RT! So mad @ Instagram. took down ANOTHER pic bc it's "sexual". Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty?#Sexist pic.twitter.com/o7g750DxTW — Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 4, 2017

One follower commented:

"They are crazy!! There are people showing alot more than a bulge lol"

Another said:

"Lol I figured Instagram is full of jealous trolls :("

What do you think Miles' photos?

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Mar 21, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Jun 21, 2016 at 5:08pm PDT

H/T: Boy Culture