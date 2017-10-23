Man Claims Instagram Deleted His 'Sexual' Photos
Instinct Staff | October 23, 2017
Miles Kennelly is a handsome and fit graduate of Harvard University, who now lives in New York.
And, like many of us, he loves to document his life on social media.
Which brings us to his predicament, for as Miles claims, Instagram removed two of his photos for being too "sexual."
On one post, he writes:
“RT! So mad @ Instagram. took down ANOTHER pic bc it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty?
#Sexist”
One follower commented:
"They are crazy!! There are people showing alot more than a bulge lol"
Another said:
"Lol I figured Instagram is full of jealous trolls :("
What do you think Miles' photos?
