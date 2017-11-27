Man Claims NBA Superstar Ray Allen Was His Boyfriend for Three Years

Hang on tight everyone, because this might get a little bumpy.

Former NBA star Ray Allen, who is a 2-time NBA champion, is embroiled in a massive gay scandal where a man by the name of Bryant Coleman claims that they were in a relationship that went on for three years.

There are two sides to this story, and both are radically different. Here's what is known so far. For one, Ray claims that he is a victim of a "catfishing" scheme regarding Bryant, where the former claims the latter pretended to be different women online while talking to him.

“Coleman pretended to be a number of attractive women interested in Ray Allen,” according to a motion filed on Allen’s behalf, via the Associated Press. “Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them.”

Ray claims that Bryant was attempting to blackmail him, whereas Bryant says otherwise. Bryant is adamant in that they were in a three year relationship, and that Ray's accounts of their situation is false. He tells TMZ Sports "Ray knows how I look, he knows how my voice sounds, he knows how I think, and most importantly, he knows my heart."

Now Bryant has filed a restraining order against him, where he thinks that Ray is out to kill him. Ray thinks he's "deranged" in his actions. So, what's really going on here?

TMZ Sports spoke with Ray's attorney, David Markus who said "As with everything else related to Briant or Bryant Coleman, his petition for a restraining order was filled with lies, falsehoods and fantasies."

Story developing...