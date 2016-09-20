Man Complains About Gay Gran Canaria In TripAdvisor Review

Photo: Gay Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria is a beautiful Spanish island. It's also super gay!

For many people, this is common knowledge. But perhaps not for everyone.

And for one man who stayed at an inn called Hotel Neptuna, it was more than he could take.

A TripAdvisor user named MooSmith21 shared his thoughts in a review:

Trip advisor review from someone who apparently isn't homophobic about the hotel Neil and I are staying at Gran Canaria pic.twitter.com/V3dS951oAm — Lee (@LeeJnes) September 20, 2016

MooSmith did note that he enjoyed the food, but was displeased and “shocked at the amount of gay couples that were staying at the hotel.”

Although he insists that he's not homophobic, he noted, “there was a definite feeling of them and us and the gay couple (sic) outnumbered the straight couples by two to one at least.”

Cry him a river!

He continued:

“Because of this we never spent too much time at the hotel or relaxing around the pool as I feel very uncomfortable. “One guy also sent a drink up to my room even though I had never spoken to him and my girlfriend was visible at all times. Bit perverted if you ask me!”

Though MooSmith was delighted that his hotel was centrally located, he was disappointed to find that many of the local establishments were quite gay, as well.

“The location of the hotel meant that we were able to get around with ease, however, in the immediate surrounding area, there are gay bars, gay hotels, gay wrestling shows which wasn’t for me, and again made me feel very uncomfortable.”

The man concluded:

“All in all a great trip but I wouldn’t stay in that resort again if returning.”

Do you feel sorry for this gentleman?

H/T: Attitude