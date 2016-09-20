Man Complains About Gay Gran Canaria In TripAdvisor Review
Gran Canaria is a beautiful Spanish island. It's also super gay!
For many people, this is common knowledge. But perhaps not for everyone.
And for one man who stayed at an inn called Hotel Neptuna, it was more than he could take.
A TripAdvisor user named MooSmith21 shared his thoughts in a review:
MooSmith did note that he enjoyed the food, but was displeased and “shocked at the amount of gay couples that were staying at the hotel.”
Although he insists that he's not homophobic, he noted, “there was a definite feeling of them and us and the gay couple (sic) outnumbered the straight couples by two to one at least.”
Cry him a river!
He continued:
“Because of this we never spent too much time at the hotel or relaxing around the pool as I feel very uncomfortable.
“One guy also sent a drink up to my room even though I had never spoken to him and my girlfriend was visible at all times. Bit perverted if you ask me!”
Though MooSmith was delighted that his hotel was centrally located, he was disappointed to find that many of the local establishments were quite gay, as well.
“The location of the hotel meant that we were able to get around with ease, however, in the immediate surrounding area, there are gay bars, gay hotels, gay wrestling shows which wasn’t for me, and again made me feel very uncomfortable.”
The man concluded:
“All in all a great trip but I wouldn’t stay in that resort again if returning.”
Do you feel sorry for this gentleman?
What should the Hotel do about the gay couples that happen to be staying there? This guy had lousy points in his vacation because of himself. It isn't a gay exclusive hotel so why should his opinion about the clientele have any place in his review. For all he knows there was a gay event nearby that week and every other week of the year it's mostly heterosexuals. Kudos to him though for having a strong commitment to informing the world about those darn gays coexisting alongside him. What a joke.
this is what trip advisor is for ---- to give your honest opinion on hotels/resorts etc. if he had read something like this b4 he booked he would of prob gone somewhere else. everyone wants different things on holiday and this wasnt his ''thing'' so good for you mate for being honest. we all read trip advisor befor booking and this is the sort of info needed. not about gays but about the hotels/ area - what sort of night life.
