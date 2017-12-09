Man With PHD in Threesomes Says MMF Threesomes Are On The Rise

Dr. Ryan Scoats is a sociologist from Birmingham City University and his studies focus on sexuality.

“My work focuses on the meanings people attach to threesomes and their interpretations of their experiences. Other research interests include masculinities, sports cultures, sexualities, identity, and consensual nonmonogamy,” as he sates in his university profile bio.

You see, Dr. Scoats had dedicated his life and career on discovering why everyone is so hung up when it comes to their practices in bed and is trying to understand the truth behind threesomes. That truth, he's finding, is that threesomes are actually more common than we think.

“Threesomes aren’t anything new,” Dr. Ryan Scoats says. “There are references to group sex in Roman art and literature. But while threesomes may have happened in the past, they are definitely becoming more common in contemporary society.”

In fact, when speaking to BBC, Dr. Scoats shares that threesomes are actually on the uptake, and MMF threesomes are more common than FFM threesomes.

“My research has found that many young men now find MMF threesomes to be as normal, or even more normal, than FFM threesomes. This is partly because it can be more difficult to find partners for an FFM than an MMF threesome. About one quarter of the participants in my studies said they viewed MMFs as the norm for a threesome and about three quarters of participants were open to them.”

Dr. Scoats says that the reason for this is possibly because of the ongoing acceptance of homosexuality and gay people. This has made it easier for people, men especially, to open up to new sexual practices or behaviors without need for life readjustments.

“A lot of the younger people we spoke to don’t see their sexual identity as limiting what they do. That’s why they can have threesomes involving members of the same sex and still consider themselves straight.”

That said, the fact that there are two guys in the mix doesn’t mean it’s all about the men (sorry Instincters). Dr. Scoats also shares that these MMF experiences are a lot about the women who enjoy to see the guys get it on.

“For instance, one woman I spoke to who had had an MMF threesome said, ‘I do find the guy-on-guy action quite hot.’ Another woman who spoke about an MMF experience said, ‘My boyfriend was making out with the guy and being sexual with the guy and I think that made it a lot easier for me and it was also hot.”

Sadly though, its not all perfect.

With sexual freedom also comes sexual pressure. Many feel that they have to tick off a list of sexual experiences such as one-night stands, bondage, and, of course, threesomes.

That said, Dr. Scoats reminds us that, “There’s only one good reason for doing anything sexual, and that’s because you want to.”